Chris Thompson Hired as St. Mary’s Chief of Communications for Emergency Services

Christopher Thompson has been hired to serve as a division manager in the St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services; he will be filling the Chief of Communications position. His duties and responsibilities will be supervising the 911 Communications Center personnel. Chris comes to us from the Charles County Department of Emergency Services after a long and distinguished career.

I am extraordinarily pleased to have Chris join our team. He will be a great asset as we move forward in professionalizing our center and working to improve services to our community and first responders, who we support. Please join me in welcoming Chris to our center.

Christopher Thompson started his career in Public Safety Communications shortly after high school graduation. He was hired by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office December of 1989 as a Police Communications Officer (PCO) and then later transitioned to the Charles County Fire/EMS 9-1-1 Communications. He quickly moved through the ranks achieving the rank of Supervisor, where his duties included training and quality assurance. In October 2011 he was very proud to receive a promotion to the position of Assistant Chief in charge of operations.

Throughout his career he has strived to increase his skills and training, achieving numerous local, state and national certifications. Chris’s biggest accomplishment is receiving “Emergency Numbers Professional” (ENP) certification. Chris has served on various emergency response teams, and has been deployed many times. He has responded to many National Disasters, including two tours in the State of Mississippi, serving as the Deputy Operation Chief working with FEMA during the recovery relief operations following the tragic Hurricane Katrina. He was also deployed during hurricane Gustav as the team lead of an ambulance strike team.

During his career he has served on many statewide committees including the Maryland Institute of Emergency Medical Services Systems (MIEMSS) Emergency Medical Dispatch Committee and the Maryland National Capital Region 9-1-1 Operation Group. He recently worked on the administration of Charles County’s Public Safety Communications radio system and was the lead on the telephone and communication center refresh project for Charles County, which is replacing Verizon Communications as the 911 telephone service provider. Christopher has spent his life protecting and serving the citizens of our community.

Chris has long established family roots in St. Mary’s county and is coming home. He is happily married and has two boys, aged 4 and 12. He and his family are currently building a home in St. Mary’s County and are looking forward to being very involved in our community as a family.

We are very pleased and fortunate to have Chris Thompson join our team in our 911 center as one of our Division Managers; he is our new Chief of Communications. His education, experience and dedication to duty, service and community will improve our center and our community.

