Three Notch Trail Awarded $4.1 Million in Funding for 3.3 Mile Extension

St. Mary’s County is set to receive $4.1 million from two separate state and federal grant programs for the construction of the next phase of the Three Notch Trail.

The Hogan administration has announced $17,276,154 in grants to support improvements to bicycle and pedestrian safety and connectivity across the state. St. Mary’s County was awarded 24% of the overall award.

The money will be used to build a 3.3 mile extension of the trail, which serves as a regional recreational, tourism, and transportation corridor. Awards from the Maryland Bikeways and Transportation Alternatives programs will support the construction of Phase 7 of the trail.

The Three Notch Trail is a county-identified priority which enjoys broad interest and support from the community and the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland. When Phase 7 is complete, 14.3 miles of the trail will be done and when all nine phases are complete, Three Notch Trail will run approximately 25 continuous miles, from Deborah Drive in Charles County to Pegg Road in Lexington Park (at the entrance to Naval Air Station Patuxent River.) The trail will provide future connections to the Religious Freedom Byways route, War of 1812 sites and destinations in Leonardtown.

“I am very excited that Phase VII of the Three Notch Trail will be moving forward,” said Arthur Shepherd, Recreation and Parks Director. “The citizens will be delighted with this 3.3 mile portion of the trail which will extend from the Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad property (near the new water tower off Rt. 235) to FDR Boulevard.”

“This comes as very welcome news for the trail and county,” said Commissioner President Randy Guy. “As someone who is an avid walker I am pleased to know the next phase of the trail will become a reality. The trail remains one of the county’s jewels enjoyed by citizens and tourists alike.”