Local Agencies to Host the “Parenting Again…Stepping In For Parents Who Can’t” Workshop

Join us on October 11th for the “Parenting Again…Stepping In For Parents Who Can’t” dinner and presentation for families who are raising children who aren’t theirs. The event will be held at the Calvert Pines/Office on Aging, 450 W. Dares Beach Road, Prince Frederick. Check-in begins at 5:30 p.m. and the program will run from 6 to 8 p.m. Speakers and local agencies will be in attendance to share resource information and answer questions.

According to 2010 U.S. Census data, 4.9 million American children are being raised solely by their grandparents. Others are being raised by extended family or family friends. No matter who has stepped up, a sincere thank you is in order. Those who agree to parent again are often faced with challenges and have many questions. “These unsung heroes need the community’s assistance and we hope that this event will be a starting point for providing the support they need”, stated Kristen DePhillip, President, Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse, Inc. (CAASA).

This event is hosted by the Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse (CAASA), Calvert County Office on Aging, Calvert County Public Schools, Department of Social Services and Department of Juvenile Services. Families will be provided with dinner, door prizes and childcare for children ages five and older. Seating is limited so please register early.

For more information or to register call 410-535-3733.