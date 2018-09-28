James Cecil Barber, 82 of Mechanicsville, MD passed away at his residence in Mechanicsville, MD on September 26, 2018. James was born to the late Ninion Pinkney Barber, Jr. and Gladys Jane Anderson on March 26, 1936 in Leonardtown, MD. James worked as an electrician for Amtrak. Prior to that, James was a tractor trailer driver. He enjoyed being a driver for the Amish over the years.

James is survived by his loving wife, Alice Barber; children, Jayna Michele Dempsey of Lincolnton, NC; James Kevin Barber of Mechanicsville, MD and his sister, Judy Curbow of Mechanicsville, MD and four grandchildren.

Family will receive friends for James’ Life Celebration Visitation on Monday, October 1, 2018 from 6pm to 8pm at the Hughesville Baptist Church, Old Leonardtown Road, Hughesville, MD 20637. Funeral services will be Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at 11:00am at Hughesville Baptist Church, Hughesville, MD. Interment will be private.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com. Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.