Guiding Good Choices Parenting Workshop Being Offered in Calvert County

Would you like to learn more about preventing substance abuse among teens? Is improving family communication a goal? Do you want your pre-teen and teenager to develop into a healthy adult? Guiding Good Choices® can help! The Guiding Good Choices® program is designed to assist parents with learning specific strategies to help their children avoid drug use and other adolescent problem behaviors.

The Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse, Inc. (CAASA) in partnership with the Calvert County Health Department is sponsoring this 5-week interactive workshop for parents. It will be held from October 5 through November 2, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., at the Harriet E. Brown Community Center, 901 Dares Beach Road, Prince Frederick.

The sessions will cover:

Setting clear family guidelines

Strengthening family bonds

Managing family conflict

Increasing family involvement

Developing skills to help children make decision to avoid drug and alcohol abuse

Join us for this FREE event. Refreshments will be provided. Participants receive the Guiding Good Choices® workbook and a certificate of completion. Seating is limited so registration is required by calling 410-535-3733 or e-mailing CAASA@calvertcountymd.gov.

Contact the CAASA Office at 410-535-3733 to register or for more information.