Deputies Receive Awards From Maryland Highway Safety Office

September 30, 2018

Sheriff Mikes Evans, of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is proud to report on September 26, 2018, Deputy Nicholas A. Buckler and Deputy Ryan T. Spalding received awards presented to them by the Maryland Highway Safety Office at its annual awards luncheon at Bayfront Club, in Sparrows Point, MD.

The luncheon acknowledged the outstanding law enforcement efforts during the 2018 Maryland Aggressive Driving Prevention Program.

Law enforcement professionals from all over the state of Maryland and District of Columbia, to include members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, were present.  Sheriff Evans added, “These two deputies are a fine example what the citizens of Calvert County have come to expect from their deputies.”

 

Pictured right to left:  F/SGT Richard Cox, Ms. Sherry Draheim (Agency Coordinator) and 1st year award recipients Deputy Nicholas A. Buckler and Deputy Ryan T. Spalding.

