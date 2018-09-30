Deputies Receive Awards From Maryland Highway Safety Office

Sheriff Mikes Evans, of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is proud to report on September 26, 2018, Deputy Nicholas A. Buckler and Deputy Ryan T. Spalding received awards presented to them by the Maryland Highway Safety Office at its annual awards luncheon at Bayfront Club, in Sparrows Point, MD.

The luncheon acknowledged the outstanding law enforcement efforts during the 2018 Maryland Aggressive Driving Prevention Program.

Law enforcement professionals from all over the state of Maryland and District of Columbia, to include members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, were present. Sheriff Evans added, “These two deputies are a fine example what the citizens of Calvert County have come to expect from their deputies.”