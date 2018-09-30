Police In Lexington Park Investigating Shooting of 18-Year-Old Male

On Saturday, September 29, 2018, at approximately 10:50 p.m., police responded to Sunflower Street, in Great Mills, for the report of a person shot.

Authorities were told an 18-year-old male was shot at another location and dropped off at his residence on Sunflower Street, by a friend in a vehicle.

Police responded to FDR Boulevard, in Lexington Park , in the area of the AMC Loews Lexington Park 6 Movie Theater and the parking lot at Millison Plaza where the shooting was believed to have occurred.

Based on statements by witnesses in the area at the time of the shooting, it may have occurred between 10:00 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., near the new entrance to Nicolet Park, on FDR Boulevard.

Police have not released any statement at this time.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.

