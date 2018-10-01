Police Seek Information In Pedestrian Hit And Run In Prince George’s County

Maryland State Police investigators are seeking additional information from the public as the investigation continues into a pedestrian hit and run in Prince George’s County this morning.

The victim is identified as Johnathan Wright, 53, of Bealeton, Virginia. He was transported to University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center.

Shortly after 2:00 a.m. this morning, troopers from the Forestville Barrack responded to a 9-1-1 call reporting a pedestrian struck on the ramp from southbound Interstate 295 to northbound Interstate 95/495. The call came from a witness on scene. Troopers responded and found the victim in lane one with obvious injuries. The striking vehicle and driver fled the scene. The injured victim was transported to the hospital. Troopers on scene put a look out of the description for the vehicle that left the scene.

According to the preliminary investigation, the victim was working with a crew on the ramp as a subcontractor for the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration. The victim for unknown reasons got out of the work vehicle.

The preliminary investigation indicates moments later, as the victim was outside of his work vehicle, he walked behind the lane closure in travel lane one of the ramp, when he was struck by a passenger vehicle. Witnesses believe Wright was hit by a black passenger vehicle that fled the scene. The vehicle was last seen traveling on the ramp from southbound Interstate 295 to northbound Interstate 95/495.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team responded to the scene to assist Trooper’s from the Forestville with the investigation. Emergency service personnel from the Prince George’s County Fire Department provided assistance at the scene along with the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration.

State police investigators are hoping anyone with information will come forward. Callers may remain anonymous. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack at (301) 568-8101.

This investigation is still active and ongoing.