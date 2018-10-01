Name Released of 24-Year-Old Ridge Man Killed in Motor Vehicle Accident

UPDATE 10/1/2018@ 3:30 P.M.: On October 1, 2018, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 18000 block of Three Notch Road, in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving an overturned vehicle.

Upon arrival, deputies located the vehicle on top of an embankment with the operator of the vehicle trapped inside. The operator of the vehicle was ultimately pronounced deceased by paramedics on scene. The Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

Preliminary investigation determined a 2005 Honda Civic operated by David Joseph Johnson, age 24 of Ridge, was traveling northbound on Three Notch Road, in the area of Kessler Way, when for unknown reasons the operator lost control of the vehicle. Johnson crossed the southbound lanes of Three Notch Road, and struck an embankment. The vehicle continued to travel and struck a tree, at which time the vehicle overturned trapping Johnson inside the vehicle. Johnson suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.

At this time speed appears to be a contributing factor in the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or events leading up to the collision is asked to contact Corporal Dale Reppel at (240) 496-6694 or by email at Dale.Reppel@stmarysmd.com. Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

10/1/2018: On Monday, October 1, 2018, at approximately 9:55 a.m., police fire and rescue personnel in St. Mary’s County responded to the area of Kessler Body & Equipment, on Three Notch Road, in Lexington Park, for the reported serious motor vehicle accident with a passenger car overturned and one subject trapped.

Crews arrived on scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and overturned, with the single occupant/operator unconscious and severely trapped in the vehicle.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 was requested to the scene but was canceled shortly after the occupant was pronounced deceased at the scene.

St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Office and Maryland State Police remain on the scene to investigate the cause of the crash.

Details will be provided as they become available.