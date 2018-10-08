Applications Open for Keep Maryland Beautiful Grants

$200,000 Available for Community Beautification, Greening and Environmental Initiatives

The Maryland Environmental Trust, a unit of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, is now accepting applications for the Keep Maryland Beautiful grants program.

The five grants being offered help volunteer and nonprofit groups, communities and land trusts support environmental education projects, litter removal, citizen stewardship and solve natural resource issues in urban and rural areas. The deadline to apply for funding is Nov. 15, 2018. Awards will be announced in spring 2019.

The Keep Maryland Beautiful grants will be offered in two categories: Environmental Education, Community Initiatives and Cleanups for community groups, local governments and nonprofits, and Land Trust Capacity, Excellence and Stewardship for local land trusts. Applicants may only apply for one of the offered grants.

The Maryland Environmental Trust awards Keep Maryland Beautiful grants annually to support the removal of thousands of pounds of litter and revitalization of public lands and waterways in an effort to enhance and expand local capacity to conserve the state’s resources.

Funding for the Keep Maryland Beautiful grants program is provided by the Maryland Department of Transportation, Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development and Maryland Environmental Trust.

“Keep Maryland Beautiful is an incredible multi-agency partnership supporting local cleanup and beautification efforts that promote environmental awareness and revitalize neighborhoods,” Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Secretary Kenneth C. Holt said. “We are pleased to have committed more than $500,000 since 2017 to support these grants to empower community stakeholders to turn their energy into action to create and maintain litter-free streets, clear waterways, and sustainable practices for a clean and green future.”

Announced in April 2018, the Fiscal Year 2018 awards included 82 grants totaling more than $300,000 for beautification projects, community cleanup activities and environmental education programs in 22 counties and Baltimore City.

“Keep Maryland Beautiful is one of the leading programs through which our state supports local environmental stewardship,” Maryland Natural Resources Secretary Mark Belton said. “Through the work of Maryland Environmental Trust and the support of our valued partners, these grants inspire and engage conservation in every community.”

The Maryland Department of Transportation has pledged $50,000 a year to the program for five years, starting in fiscal year 2018, totaling $250,000.

“This commitment shows we can meet day-to-day transportation needs and still be a good steward of the environment,” Maryland Department of Transportation Secretary Pete K. Rahn said. “By working together we can beautify and change Maryland for the better.”

Grants and funding amount available are:

Aileen Hughes Grant of up to $2,000 is awarded to an individual representing a Maryland land trust for outstanding leadership, partnership and innovation in a conservation project or organization development.

of up to $2,000 is awarded to an individual representing a Maryland land trust for outstanding leadership, partnership and innovation in a conservation project or organization development. Bill James Environmental Grant of up to $1,000 is awarded to school groups, science and ecology clubs and other nonprofit youth groups for proposed environmental education projects.

of up to $1,000 is awarded to school groups, science and ecology clubs and other nonprofit youth groups for proposed environmental education projects. Clean Up & Green Up Maryland Gran t of up to $5,000 is awarded to local governments, community groups and nonprofit organizations to promote neighborhood beautification and cleanliness by increasing litter removal, greening activities, community education and citizen stewardship.

t of up to $5,000 is awarded to local governments, community groups and nonprofit organizations to promote neighborhood beautification and cleanliness by increasing litter removal, greening activities, community education and citizen stewardship. Janice Hollman Grant of up to $10,000 is awarded to land trusts to increase capacity, support programming and innovation, and foster stronger, better connected trusts that will protect all natural resources and enhance the lives of citizens and generations to come.

of up to $10,000 is awarded to land trusts to increase capacity, support programming and innovation, and foster stronger, better connected trusts that will protect all natural resources and enhance the lives of citizens and generations to come. Margaret Rosch Jones Grant of up to $2,000 is awarded to nonprofits or communities for an ongoing project or activity that has demonstrated success in solving an environmental priority. This award recognizes those organizations that have been actively educating people in their communities about community beautification, litter prevention or addressing the causes of a local environmental challenge.