Historic St. Mary’s City Dock Construction Underway

Construction to build a new dock for the Maryland Dove began on Tuesday, October 2, 2018.

Due to safety concerns, the ramp leading to the waterfront, the waterfront area, and the Maryland Dove will be closed to the public until further notice.

The ship will be open at a temporary location in St. Mary’s City and will only be accessible by museum shuttle on the following dates: October 13 and October 27, and November 3, 2018.

For more information, contact the Historic St. Mary’s City Visitor Center at 240-895-4990, 800-SMC-1634, info@HSMCdigsHistory.org.

