Voluntary Recall on Harris Teeter Low Fat Cookies & Cream Frozen Yogurt Due to Undeclared Peanut Product

Harris Teeter is notifying shoppers of a voluntarily recall of Harris Teeter Low Fat Frozen Yogurt Cookies & Cream 1.5 qt laminated cartons, UPC 0 72036 98182 0, with all SELL BY DATES up to 07/30/19 due to undeclared peanut product.

Product was distributed to Harris Teeter stores located in DC, DE, FL, GA, MD, NC, SC, & VA between 6/6/2018 thru 09/23/2018. The company will use loyalty card data to notify shoppers of the recall via voicemail and email.

A photo of the product is included below for ease of identification.

The firm was notified of the problem via a consumer comment of finding peanut butter cups in the product. Subsequent investigation indicated that the problem was caused by a mix-up of the cartons.

Product quality and integrity are paramount to Harris Teeter. The company has promptly removed the product from its frozen food cases.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

Customers who purchased this product may return it to Harris Teeter for a full refund. Customers with questions should contact Harris Teeter’s Customer Relations Department at 1-800-432-6111, and select option 2. Representatives are available Monday – Friday, 8:30 am to 6pm EST.