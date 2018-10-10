County Welcome Signs to Glow in Recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Domestic Violence Awareness Month

During the month of October, St. Mary’s County’s three welcome signs will be glow in pink and purple light in recognition of two important events.

From October 1 – 15, all welcome signs will be bathed in pink light in honor of Breast Cancer

Awareness Month.

From October 16 – 31, the signs will be awash in purple light to in recognition of National

Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The county’s welcome signs are located along MD 234 (Budds Creek Road) and MD 5 in

Charlotte Hall (along the Charles County line) as well as on MD 4 just south of the Thomas

Johnson Bridge in California.