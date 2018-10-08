23rd Annual Scott Verbic Golf Tournament Set to Tee Off

The St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation & Parks announces the 23rd Annual Scott Verbic Memorial Golf Tournament. This year’s event takes place Friday, October 12, at the Wicomico Shores Golf Course in Mechanicsville. The event is held in remembrance of Scott Verbic who was a Recreation Advisory Board Member, volunteer coach and advocate for youth in the community.

In the event’s 23-year history, more than $144,500 has been raised. This year’s event is likely to surpass the $150,000 mark. Proceeds support the youth scholarship program, which provide children in St. Mary’s County an opportunity to attend summer camp, sports and other leisure programs throughout the year at a discounted rate.

Space remains for team entries. Team registration fee is $340 and includes greens/carts fee for 4 golfers, breakfast, lunch, drinks on the course and door prize entry. The event includes a best ball format with opportunities to participate in various raffles, closest to the pin, longest drive and other contests. Participants will enjoy a day of fun, sportsmanship and giving youth a chance to experience recreation.

Recreation and Parks seeks additional community support from businesses to supply door prize sponsorships, which can include. but are not limited to, gift certificates to local business, item donations and more. In addition to supporting a good cause, event sponsorship is also a great way to promote your business. Recreation and Parks thanks ADF Community Outreach for being this year’s gold sponsor.

For more information about the Scott Verbic Tournament, please contact Darrick Sesker at 301-475-4200, ext. *1803 or email darrick.sesker@stmarysmd.com