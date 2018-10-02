Dmontre Montez Bush, 18 of Lexington Park is Wanted for Armed Robbery

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Dmontre Montez Bush, 18 of Lexington Park.

Bush has an open warrant for Armed Robbery, and is known to frequent the Columbia Commons and Patuxent Homes areas in Lexington Park.

is 5’11” in height, weighs 147 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dmontre Montez Bush is asked to contact Detective Melissa Hulse or Detective Austin Schultz. Detective Hulse can be contacted at (301) 475-4200 extension *1996 or by email at Melissa.Hulse@stmarysmd.com. Detective Schultz can be contacted at (301) 475-4200 extension *1953, or by email at Austin.Schultz@stmarysmd.com. Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

