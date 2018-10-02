Lois Ann (Pettit) Chilcoate, 77., March 3, 1941 – September 29, 2018., Lois passed peacefully at home following a 4 month battle with cancer. Currently living on the water in Tall Timbers, MD, she was originally from Stanley, VA and spent most of her life in Beltsville, MD. She spent her career as an accountant. Lois always enjoyed her friends and entertaining, with golf being her favorite pastime in her younger years. Her passion was her family, giving up anything to spend time with them. Her heart was always open and she was always the first one to offer support, love and help.

Survived by daughter Tammy (Chilcoate) & son-in-law Paul McNeel, Grandsons Kyle McNeel & fiancé Kaylan Conally, Kirk & wife Crystal McNeel, 5 great-grandchildren – Kaydence, Lorelei, Finley, Davionn and Everlee, niece Nicci Plihal, brothers Billy and Buddy Pettit, daughter-in-law Neicie Guthrie-Chilcoate, and best friend Betty Breen. Predeceased by parents Ray & Dorothy Pettit, husband Bob Chilcoate, son Bryan Chilcoate, sister Barbara Clay, and great-grandson Lucian.

A memorial service will be planned by the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Lois’s name to Hospice of St. Mary’s