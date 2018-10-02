Ruth Regina Fitzpatrick “Dolly”., 91

Ruth Regina Fitzpatrick “Dolly” (Age 91) passed away at her home of 61 years in Waldorf, MD on September 27, 2018. She was born October 25, 1926 in Washington, DC, to the late Joseph Walter and Regina Lillian Smith. Upon graduation from Notre Dame Academy, she married her husband of 55 years, the late William F. Fitzpatrick, Sr. A devoted wife and mother of nine children, Dolly also became a skilled seamstress, obtained a BS degree from University of MD, retired from a career with the Federal Trade Commission, and worked to age 80 for Dennis Anderson Construction Co. She was a huge Washington Nationals fan, avid reader, and active member of the Charles County Seniors. Dolly’s greatest joy was her family. Her unconditional love, strength in adversity, and infectious smile will be forever remembered.

In addition to her parents and husband, Ruth was predeceased by her brother, Joseph E. Smith; sister, Joan E. Baker, and daughter, Louise M. Ayers. She is survived by her sons, William F. Fitzpatrick, Jr. (Kathleen) of LaPlata, MD, Joseph C. Fitzpatrick (Sarah) of Waldorf, MD, Edward F. Fitzpatrick (Sandra) of Waldorf, MD, Daniel E. Fitzpatrick of Brandywine, MD; son-in-law, A. Earl Ayers of Waldorf, MD; daughters, Bonnie R. Rose (Thad – deceased) of Waldorf, MD, Regina L. Anderson (Dennis, II) of Waldorf, MD, Teresa A. Polen (David) of Lexington Park, MD, Catherine A. Hintze of Mechanicsville, MD; 25 grandchildren; 32 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 3 at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622, with prayers at 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, October 4 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church, 100 Village Street, Waldorf, MD 20602. Interment will follow at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, MD 20722.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests tribute gifts in Ruth’s honor to the Lymphoma Research Foundation, Wall Street Plaza, 88 Pine Street, Suite 2400, New York, NY 10005 (https://www.lymphoma.org/).