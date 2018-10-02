Joseph William Vestraci, Jr. “Joe”, 74, of Leonardtown, MD passed away on Sunday, September 23, 2018 at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, in Charlotte Hall, MD.

Joe was born in Washington D.C., on February 22, 1944 to the late Joseph and Elouise Vestraci. He grew up in South East Washington D.C. and Oxon Hill, MD.

He began life-long community service with Silver Hill Volunteer Fire Department of Prince George’s County in 1964, with numerous roles including Company Chief to the Board of Directors President.

Joe was in the U.S. Army from 1965-1966 plus reserves with Vietnam combat service.

After the military, he worked through the ranks as a federal firefighter to Chief at Cheltenham Naval Base for 18 years, spent 2 years at the DC Fire Board as dispatcher, and was Deputy Chief at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital Fire Department where he retired.

Together for 43 years with wife Catherine Vestraci, he leaves his treasured daughters, Gwendolyn Holt of Lakewood, CA and Katherine Burroughs (Jason Burroughs) of Leonardtown, MD, in addition to his grandsons, Tyler Reppel, Aiden Thomas and DJ Holt.

He ran rescue at Maryland International Raceway for more than 20 years. He drove school and commuter buses for Keller for 20 plus years. He most enjoyed fishing and cruising on his boat with family and friends.

Helping others in a dedicated, loyal and hardworking manner kept Joe a very popular and cherished son, friend, firefighter, nephew, husband, father, grandfather and employee. He will be greatly missed.

Family will receive friends for Joe’s Life Celebration Visitation on Monday, October 1st, from 5pm-8pm, with a Firemen’s Prayer Service at 7 pm, at the Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be on Wednesday, October 3rd, at 11 am, at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD 20623.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Silver Hill Volunteer Fire Department, 3900 Old Silver Hill Road, Suitland, MD 20746.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.