Charles “Chuck” Edward Thompson, 53 of Hughesville, MD passed away at his residence in Hughesville, MD. Charles was born on September 29, 1964 in La Plata, MD. He was the son of the late James Henry Thompson, Jr. and Betty Lea Hartman. Chuck loved working on cars, going to the beach, camping, doing almost anything with his hands. But most of all he loved his grandson and family. Chuck worked as an Auto Mechanic.

In addition to his Dad, James H. Thompson, Jr, Chuck was predeceased by his wife, Barbara J. Edmonds. Chuck is survived by his mother, Betty Lea Thompson of Hughesville, MD; his son, Charles Edward Thompson of Hagerstown, MD; his daughter, Danielle Marie Schonert of Hughesville, MD; brothers and sisters, James H. Thompson, III of Hughesville, MD; Deborah J. Thompson of Wilmington, NC; Vicki L. McDonagh, Sherri A. Waid, and Christine J. Harpold all of Mechanicsville, MD; Terri L. Whisman and Garry O. Thompson of Waldorf, MD; Patty S. Thompson of Swan Point, MD; and his grandson Landon Schonert.

Family will receive friends for Chuck’s Life Celebration Memorial Gathering on Tuesday, October 2, 2018 from 5-8pm with a Service of Remembrance at 6pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be private.

