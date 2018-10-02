Oliver Nophlin departed this earthly life on Monday, September 24, 2018. Family and friends will unite for visitation on Friday, October 5, 2018 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 2294 Old Washington Rd., Waldorf, MD. Friends may share Memorial Tributes with the family on Saturday, October 6, 2018 from 10:30 am until 1;30 pm at the EMJ Event Center, 563 Capitol Heights, MD.
- Home
- All News
- Traffic Cameras
- Law Enforcement
- Fire & Rescue
- Obituaries
- Weather
- Community
- Entertainment
- MORE