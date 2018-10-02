Prince Frederick Woman Arrested After Caught Shoplifting at Walmart Twice in One Day

On Wednesday, September 26, 2018, at 5:45 p.m., Trooper Woolman of the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack responded to the Walmart in Prince Frederick for a shoplifting complaint.

Belinda J. Walker, 59 of Prince Frederick, was observed removing numerous clothing items off the racks and placing them into a shopping bag in a cart. She was observed leaving the store without paying for the items.

On Wednesday, September 26, 2018, at approximately 7:30 p.m., Trooper First Class Davis of the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack responded to the Walmart in Prince Frederick for a shoplifting complaint.

Alice F. Newman, 54 and Belina J. Walker, 59 both of Prince Frederick, were observed placing numerous items in a bag and walking out of the store without paying for the items.

Walker was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center for the theft charge in the first case and charges are pending for both Newman and Walker in the second.

