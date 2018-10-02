Traffic Stop in Lusby Leads to Multiple Arrests

On Thursday September 27, 2018 at approximately 9:00 a.m., Trooper First Class McCombs of the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack stopped a vehicle on Route 4 at Mill Bridge Road in Lusby, for traffic violations.

TFC McCombs, a K-9 officer, observed several criminal indicators while speaking with the four occupants of the vehicle and conducted a K-9 scan with K-9 Benelli indicating positive results.

Andrew P. Nelson, 23 of Hollywood was arrested for an outstanding warrant from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’ Department.

Nelson additionally was charged with theft for a Porter Cable cordless drill located in the vehicle.

Casey N. Faulds, 22 of Mechanicsville was arrested for possession of alprazolam for which she did not have a prescription and drug paraphernalia.

Jessica H. Reed, 23 of Mechanicsville was arrested for possession of crack cocaine, codeine and drug paraphernalia.

Reed also received a traffic citation and a service repair order for a cracked windshield.

Reed, Faulds and Nelson were all incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.

Charges are pending for possession of crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia for Patricia A. Holt, 42 of Loveville.

