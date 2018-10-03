Chesapeake Beach Woman Arrested for Drug Possession After Traffic Stop

On Monday, September 24, 2018, at approximately 10:30 p.m., Trooper Backus of the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack stopped a vehicle on Route 4 near Industry Lane in Prince Frederick for traffic violations.

Several criminal indicators were observed and a K-9 scan was requested. K-9 Reaper from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office gave a positive alert and probable cause search was conducted.

Taylor R. Blackistone, 20 of Chesapeake Beach was arrested for possession of Tramadol for which she did not have a prescription and drug paraphernalia.

Blackistone was incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.

