Two Deputies Graduate DARE Instructor Course

Two St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Deputies graduated the DARE instructor course on Sept. 28, 2018.

Cpl. Jaime Davis and DFC Matt Lawrence, who serve as School Resource Officers for Leonardtown Middle School, Margaret Brent Middle School, Esperanza Middle School and Spring Ridge Middle School, completed the two-week long course held in Sykesville at the Police and Corrections Training Facility. Officers receive 80 hours of teaching and DARE curriculum training.

Cpl. Angela Delozier, School Resource Officer for Leonardtown High School, was a mentor and instructor for the new deputies going through the course. Delozier is certified on a national level to provide instruction to officers for their certifications. “This training is very hard as it is academic based and requires the officers to meet benchmarks at 15-, 25-, and 45-minute presentations on the DARE curriculum,” Delozier said.

