We Welcome Lieutenant Krystle Rossignol as Barrack Commander of the Leonardtown MSP Barrack

We would like to welcome Lieutenant Krystle Rossignol to her new assignment as Barrack Commander of the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack.

Lt. Rossignol began her career in law enforcement in 2003, as a Correctional Officer for the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. In October 2004, Lt. Rossignol applied for and was selected to enter the Maryland State Police Academy. Upon graduation, she was assigned to the Leonardtown Barrack, where she served as a patrol trooper and a criminal investigator in the Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI).

In February 2010, Lt. Rossignol was promoted to the rank of Corporal and assigned to the Prince Frederick Barrack as a patrol supervisor. She ultimately returned to the Leonardtown Barrack as a patrol supervisor and remained there until her next promotion. While at the Leonardtown Barrack, Lt. Rossignol was named as the Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year for the barrack in 2011.

In October 2012, Lt. Rossignol was promoted to ​the rank of Sergeant​ and assigned to the La Plata Barrack​ as a patrol commander​. She remained there until her re-assignment to the Maryland State Police Internal Affairs Division, in April 2014. Lt. Rossignol ​was promoted to Detective Sergeant during her assignment in the ​Internal Affairs Division ​and remained there ​until her next promotion.

On September 5, 2018, Lt. Rossignol was promoted to Lieutenant and assigned as the Commander of the Leonardtown Barrack. Lt. Rossignol is excited to return to the county where she started her career. Lt. Rossignol is dedicated and committed to ensuring the residents of St. Mary’s County are provided with the highest quality of law enforcement the Maryland State Police has to offer.

