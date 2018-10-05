Apartment Kitchen Fire Reported in Lexington Park

October 5, 2018

On Wednesday, October 3, 2018, at approximately 3:20 p.m., firefighters from Bay District, Hollywood, Leonardtown, Second District and NAS Patuxent River, responded to the 21600 Block of Liberty Street, and Pegg Road, for the reported kitchen fire.

Crews arrived on scene to find a second floor apartment with smoke showing, and after further investigation, firefighters found a fire on the stove that had already been extinguished with possible extensions to the walls.

Firefighters checked the surrounding walls for extensions and all were negative. Crews returned to service after approximately 35 minutes.

One adult female, one adult male, and a cat all made it out of the residence safely, with no injuries being reported.


This entry was posted on October 5, 2018 at 11:17 am and is filed under All News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.