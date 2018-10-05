Apartment Kitchen Fire Reported in Lexington Park

On Wednesday, October 3, 2018, at approximately 3:20 p.m., firefighters from Bay District, Hollywood, Leonardtown, Second District and NAS Patuxent River, responded to the 21600 Block of Liberty Street, and Pegg Road, for the reported kitchen fire.

Crews arrived on scene to find a second floor apartment with smoke showing, and after further investigation, firefighters found a fire on the stove that had already been extinguished with possible extensions to the walls.

Firefighters checked the surrounding walls for extensions and all were negative. Crews returned to service after approximately 35 minutes.

One adult female, one adult male, and a cat all made it out of the residence safely, with no injuries being reported.

