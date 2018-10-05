Small Fire at Hampton Inn Found After Units Responded for Fire Alarm

On Tuesday, October 2, 2018, at approximately 3:55 a.m., firefighters from Bay District Volunteer Fire Department, and NAS Patuxent River Fire Department, responded to the Hampton Inn, located at 22211 Three Notch Road, in Lexington Park, for a fire alarm.

Crews arrived on scene as the 5-story commercial building that was being evacuated, and after further investigation, found smoke on the first floor of the hotel.

According to firefighters on scene, it was determined to be food left on a stove on the first floor, firefighters ventilated the building and units returned to service. No injuries were reported.