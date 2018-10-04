Two People Hit by Vehicle in Townhouse Garage

On Wednesday, October 3, 2018, at approximately 6:35 p.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to the 22700 Block of Bayside Way, and FDR Boulevard, for the reported pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

Crews arrived on scene to find the vehicle involved in the crash, was parked in a townhouse garage, with two injured adult males in the garage.

Its reported the operator of the SUV was backing into garage, with two males standing in the garage between the back wall of the garage, and the SUV. The driver mistook the accelerator pedal for the brake pedal, and struck both males, and the wall of the residence, a water pipe in the wall broke during the accident, and caused flooding in the garage/residence.

Firefighters secured the water to stop the flooding, and emergency medical services took over patient care. One patient, was transported to an area hospital with a broken arm and other minor injuries.

The second patient, an 18-year-old male, was transported to the Maryland State Police Helicopter Hangar by ambulance, where Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 flew him to an area trauma center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The accident is still under investigation, and updates will be provided when they become available.

