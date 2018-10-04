UPDATE: Police Release Name of 17-Year-Old Male who was Murdered in Waldorf

UPDATE: On October 3, 2018 at approximately 7:55 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriffs Office responded to the 11200 block of Wildmeadows Street in Waldorf for the report of shots fired.

Upon arrival officers located a 17-year-old male, Elisha Amon Cole, of Waldorf, deceased from a gunshot wound.

Detectives are working to identify a suspect and a motive has not been established. This appears to be isolated incident.

Anyone with information should call Detective John Elliott at 301-609-6515. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers 1-866-411-TIPS. The investigation is ongoing.

10/3/2018: On October 3, 2018, at approximately 8:00 p.m., deputies from the Charles County Sheriffs Office responded to the 11200 Block of Wildmeadow Street, and Hamilton Road, in Waldorf, for the reported shots fired.

Dispatchers advised all responding units the first 911 caller reported hearing multiple shots being fired, had found multiple bullets hit their house, and saw a black male shoot a door to a residence, with the suspect possibly still in the residence, and that they are still trying to obtain more details.

Dispatch then advised the responding units that two of the 911 callers were a retired Secret Service Officer, and an active Federal Officer, both callers advised they were not armed, and both advised an active shooting in progress with the shots being fired from a residences garage on the 11200 Block of Wildmeadow Street.

Dispatch then advised another 911 caller, a nurse, reported a gunshot victim laying in the driveway of a residence on the same street, and that the victim was not breathing.

Police arrived on scene and found a teen-aged male victim with multiple gun shot wounds not breathing with no pulse, he was subsequently pronounced deceased on the scene.

Police said the suspect(s) fled the area prior to arrival of units, and they believe this was an isolated incident. A motive has still not been determined and the investigation is still very active and ongoing.

If you have any information, please call 301-932-2222. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers 1-866-411-TIPS.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

