VIDEO: St. Mary’s County Candidates Forum for Sheriff, 2018

The St. Mary’s County League of Women Voters and the NAACP held a Candidates Forum at the Lexington Park Library on October 2, 2018.

The candidates running for sheriff in St. Mary’s County are incumbent Tim Cameron, a Republican; and Ted Belleavoine, the Democratic challenger.



