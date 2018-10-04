VIDEO: St. Mary’s County Candidates Forum for Sheriff, 2018
The St. Mary’s County League of Women Voters and the NAACP held a Candidates Forum at the Lexington Park Library on October 2, 2018.
The candidates running for sheriff in St. Mary’s County are incumbent Tim Cameron, a Republican; and Ted Belleavoine, the Democratic challenger.
