Free Parent Workshop Conscious Discipline “From Choas to Calm”

Pre-Kindergarten, Head Start, and other parents, grandparents, and childcare providers of young children are invited to a FREE parent workshop on Thursday, October 11, 2018, from 5:30-7:15 p.m. at the Lexington Park Library. Childcare will be available and light refreshments for children will be provided.

This workshop focuses on Social-Emotional Learning and is part of the research based Conscious Discipline program. Developed by Dr. Becky Bailey; Conscious Discipline is a proven comprehensive approach that empowers parents and caregivers with skills that create a safe,

connected, problem solving environment for families. This workshop entitled “From Chaos to Calm” will be presented by Master Conscious Discipline Instructor Amy Speidel.

For more information, please contact the Department of Supplemental School Programs at 301-475-5511, ext. 32136.