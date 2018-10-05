Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit Press Release – 10/5/2018

On July 18th, 2018, members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit were conducting surveillance in the North Beach area when they observed a hand to hand transaction.

Members of the CCSO DEU recognized the hand to hand transaction as being consistent with an illegal drug transaction. Members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression Unit were also in the North Beach area and proceeded to conduct a traffic stop on one of the vehicles involved in the hand to hand transaction. The occupants of the vehicle were identified as Marvin Andrew Willard and Nicholas Presson Kaine.

A probable cause search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of a small amount of cocaine and several items of drug paraphernalia. It was determined that Marvin Willard was the person observed by members of the CCSO DEU conducting the hand to hand drug transaction, and that Willard had sold Suboxone to an individual during that transaction.

Marvin Willard, 30 of North Beach, was placed under arrest and charged with Distribution of CDS.

Nicholas Kaine, 39 of North Beach, was placed under arrest and charged with Possession of CDS: Cocaine, and Possession of CDS Paraphernalia.

______________________________________

On April 27th, 2018, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant at 1471 Knight Avenue in Dunkirk, Maryland. Multiple types of Controlled Dangerous Substances were located inside the residence, to include alprazolam, xanax, and marijuana.

Evidence was presented to a grand jury on August 20th, 2018 resulting in Brian Patrick Bayne, 34 of Dunkirk, being indicted for Possession w/ Intent to Distribute CDS.

______________________________________

On June 29th, 2018, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant at 475 Chestnut Drive in Lusby, Maryland.

A search of the residence resulted in the discovery of approximately 122.4 grams of marijuana and Controlled Dangerous Substance paraphernalia consistent with the distribution of CDS.

Evidence was presented to a grand jury on August 20th, 2018, resulting in Lyndon Daniel Flora Jr., 34 of Lusby, being indicted for Possession w/ Intent to Distribute CDS.

______________________________________

On May 24th, 2018, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant at 3845 7th Street in North Beach, Maryland.

A search of the residence resulted in the discovery of eight marijuana plants, equipment used to grow marijuana plants indoors, approximately 206 grams of marijuana and marijuana wax, and CDS paraphernalia used in the distribution of CDS.

Evidence was presented to a grand jury on August 20th, 2018, resulting in Jessica Dawn Pando, 44 of North Beach, being indicted for Distribution of CDS, Stephen Joseph Whitlock, 68 of North Beach, being indicted for Manufacturing CDS, and Brian Stephen Whitlock, 48 of North Beach, being indicted for Distribution of CDS.

______________________________________

On August 15th, 2018, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant at 679 White Rock Road in Lusby.

A search of the residence resulted in the discovery of approximately 82 grams of marijuana and CDS paraphernalia used in the distribution of CDS.

Evidence was presented to a grand jury on September 17th, 2018, resulting in Jaquan Marquis Devon Wills, 20 of Lusby, being indicted for Possession w/ Intent to Distribute CDS.

Booking Photos are not available at this time, and will be added when they become available.