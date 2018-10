Peacefully on Monday, October 1, 2018 Walter Luck, Jr. went home to be with the lord. Family and friends will gather for memorial service on October 10, 2018 from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 12 noon at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 2294 Old Washington Road, Waldorf, MD 20601. Interment will be private

