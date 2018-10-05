Charles William Hoyle, Sr., 85 of La Plata, Maryland (formerly of Mechanicsville, Maryland), died on September 29 2018 at Med-Star Southern Maryland Hospital in Clinton, Maryland.

Born on February 3, 1933 in Oxford, North Carolina, he was the son of Ines Edgar Hoyle and Nellie West Hoyle. He worked was a store manager for 30 plus years with A&P Tea Company and later served as store manager for Grand Union. He was also a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Mechanicsville, Maryland. After his retirement, he and his wife enjoyed camping with friends and family and toured many parts of the United States traveling in their motor home.

In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by his wife, Grace Darling Hoyle; his son, Charles William “Chuck” Hoyle, Jr.; his brothers, Eliam Hoyle and Ernest “Buddy” Hoyle; and his sister, Ruby Hoyle Joyce.

He is survived by his sister, Jessie E. Hoyle Golden of Jacksonville, Florida; his grandchildren, Matthew L. Hoyle (Tammeron) and Casey Hoyle; and his great-granddaughter, Lillian Elizabeth Grace Hoyle.

Friends received on Tuesday, October 9, 2018 from 10:30AM until time of Funeral Service at 11:30AM at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 27108 Mt. Zion Road, Mechanicsville, Maryland 20659 with Reverend Dr. Steve Humphrey officiating. Interment to follow at 1PM at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman-Beantown Road, Waldorf, Maryland 20601.

Memorial contributions in CW’s name are asked to Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 27108 Mt. Zion Road, Mechanicsville, Maryland 20659.