David “Joseph” Johnson, 24, of Ridge, MD passed away on October 1, 2018 in Lexington Park, MD. Born on August 30, 1994 in Prince Frederick, MD is was the loving son of Lisa Janie Underwood and Charles Edward Johnson, Jr. of Ridge, MD.

Joseph graduated from Leonardtown High School and was employed as a Welder.

The family will receive friends on Friday, October 5, 2018 from 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD where a Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 PM in the Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Dan Moore officiating. Interment will be private.