Mary Agnes Weasenforth, 86, of Ridge, MD passed away on October 3, 2018 in Leonardtown, MD. Born on September 22, 1932 in Point Lookout, MD.

Mary was the loving wife of the late Lawrence O. Weasenforth, Sr. who preceded her in death on May 19, 2009 and who he married on July 23, 1949 in St. Michael’s, Ridge, MD.

Mary is also survived by her children Lawrence O. Weasenforth, Jr. of Scotland, MD, Charles V. Weasenforth and his wife Ginger of St. Leonard, MD, Elaine Stone and her husband Mike of Lexington Park, MD and Wayne Weasenforth of Ridge, MD.

She is also survived by 11 grandchildren; Ramona Weasenforth, Billy Weasenforth, Melissa Wheeler, Rebecca Guy, Michelle Weems, Tamara Sapp and Stan Kerschner, Teresa Austin, Shane Weasenforth, Janet Stone, and Dennis Stone. As well as 22 Great-grandchildren; Hannah Weasenforth, Amanda Norris, Adam Norris, Jackie Weasenforth, Thomas Wheeler, Haley Wheeler, Collin Sapp, Brody Sapp, Christopher Austin, Joslynn Austin, Brandon Austin, Cameron Dean, Cadence Norris, Ashlin Dean, Makyia Weasenforth, Landon Stone, Robert Stone, Alex Reece, Rachel Weems, Elizabeth Weems, Alexis Parks, and Ricky Weems.

She was preceded in death by her siblings Charles Norris, Greg Norris, Jonsey Norris, James Norris, Margaret Lumpkins, and Lucy Wood.

Mary was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident and homemaker. She enjoyed bowling, quilting, and bingo.

The family will receive friends on Monday, October 8, 2018 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM in First Friendship Community Church Ridge, MD. Where a Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, October 9, 2018 at 10:00 AM with Pastor John Wunderlich officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Dennis Stone, Billy Weasenforth, Thomas Wheeler, Shane Weasenforth, Adam Norris, and Collin Sapp. Honorary Pallbearers will be Robbie Wood, Roy Norris, Charles (Chip) Allen, Stan Kerschner and Earl Lumpkins.