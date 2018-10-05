Danielle Valerie Gunson, 18

It is with great sadness that the Gunson family announces the passing of Danielle Valerie Gunson on the morning of Thursday, September 27th, 2018. Danielle was born on February 19th, 2000 in Annapolis, Maryland. She grew up in the Crofton-Davidsonville area and attended South River High School. She enjoyed cheerleading, reading books (her favorites were Nicholas Sparks books), running, drawing, family camping trips, traveling, and spending time with family. She had a kind, gentle disposition.

Danielle has been reunited in heaven with her older brother Shane Taylor Gunson, who passed away on September 23rd, 2014. Danielle is survived by her brothers, Dominic and Tristin, her sisters, Brianna and Lilliana, her parents, Kevin Coe and Valerie Gunson, brother-in-law Jordan Sheppard, grandparents D. Bruce Gunson and fiance Janet L. Adams and Stephanie Valerie Sensabaugh, uncles Damon Gunson, Doug Gunson, Bradley Gunson, Dylan Rausch, Griffin Gunson, and Cagney Gunson, aunts Gidget Gunson, Deborah Gunson, Gabrielle Gunson, Alexandra Gunson, Rosalie Gunson, nephew Julian Sheppard, a niece on the way and cousins Jordan Gunson, Bryson D’Imperio, Harper D’Imperio, Finley D’Imperio, Solaris Gunson, and Raelyn Gunson.

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 5, 2018 at 6:00 p.m., to 8:00 p.m., at Rausch Funeral Home, in Owings, at 8325 Mount Harmony Lane, Owings MD 20736.

Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, October 6, 2018 at 1:00 p.m., at Lakemont Memorial Gardens, 900 W. Central Avenue in Davidsonville. MD 21035

Her family has started a Go Fund Me, the Danielle Gunson Memorial Fund can be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/danielle-gunsons-memorial