Laura Jessie Heidelmark, 93, of Mechanicsville, MD (formerly of Rensselaer, NY) passed away on Sunday, September 30, 2018 at St. Mary’s Nursing Center of Leonardtown, MD.

She was born on March 3, 1925, in Odgensburg, NY to the late Alfred Jacob Laraby and Agnes Bell Riddle Laraby.

Laura is a graduate of Fort Covington High School. She is a graduate of Albany Memorial Hospital School of Nursing earning a her diploma as a registered nurse. After graduation she was employed as a dedicated and caring registered nurse and later as the Assistant Director of Nursing for Albany Memorial. On January 13, 1947, she married her beloved husband, Joseph James Heidelmark in Fort Covington, NY. Together they celebrated over 33 wonderful years of marriage. She was a member of the Order of the Amaranth and the Eastern Star.

She is survived by her daughter, Elaine Green of Mechanicsville, MD; her grandson, Mario Vacarelli (Katherine) of Benson, NC; her great-grandchildren: Elizabeth Paige Vacarelli, Alyssa Renee Vacarelli, and Gregory Daniel Vacarelli; her step grandchildren: Michael, Monte, Mark, Michele, Mia; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she is also preceded in death by her siblings, Elaine Iona Bruce and Alfred Jacob Laraby.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 10, 2018 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., with a Funeral Service celebrated at 6 p.m. at William J. Rockefeller, 165 Columbia Turnpike, Rensselaer, NY 12144. Interment will be Friday, October 12, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at Elmwood Cemetery, Fort Covington, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital, 516 Carew Street, Springfield, MA.

