Drunk Bushwood Man Arrested for DUI, Assault and Reckless Endangerment After Discharging Firearm in Leonardtown

On October 4, 2018, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 22200 block of Archer Street in Leonardtown, for the reported assault.

Two victims advised deputies a blue van with a white male operator drove past the area while they were outside, and discharged a firearm.

The victims advised the operator of the vehicle extended his arm outside the vehicle while holding a firearm, and discharged the weapon. While deputies were on scene conducting the investigation, the suspect vehicle was observed driving past the scene. Deputies immediately pursued the vehicle and conducted an investigative stop on the vehicle. The vehicle was operated by Jesse James Taylor, 37, of Bushwood.

Upon contacting Taylor, deputies detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from Taylor’s breath. Taylor was arrested and charged with the following:

Assault First Degree

Reckless Endangerment

Driving Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol

Driving Vehicle While Impaired by Alcohol

Taylor remains incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center awaiting an appearance before the District Court Commissioner.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Deputy Tyler Westphal at (301) 475-4200 extension *8017, or by email at Tyler.Westphal@stmarysmd.com. Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

