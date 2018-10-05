Maryland Casinos Generate $143.8 Million in Revenue During September 2018

Maryland Lottery and Gaming today announced that September 2018 gaming revenues for the state’s six casinos totaled $143,780,258, an increase of $9,244,525 (6.9%) compared to the September 2017 total of $134,535,733.

Contributions to the State of Maryland from September 2018 casino gaming revenue totaled $59,532,953, including $44,633,988 for the Education Trust Fund. Casino gaming revenues also support local communities and jurisdictions where the six casinos are located, as well as Maryland’s horse racing industry.

Maryland has six privately owned casinos that offer both slot machines and table games: MGM National Harbor in Prince George’s County; Live! Casino & Hotel in Anne Arundel County; Horseshoe Casino Baltimore in Baltimore City; Hollywood Casino Perryville in Cecil County; Ocean Downs Casino in Worcester County; and Rocky Gap Casino Resort in Allegany County.

The September 2018 total of $143,780,258 was Maryland’s fourth-best all-time month of casino gaming revenue. Four of the six casinos saw year-over-year increases compared to their September 2017 gaming revenue totals:

MGM National Harbor (3,137 slot machines, 198 table games)

$54,426,900 in September 2018, an increase of $5,064,646 (10.3%) from September 2017.

Live! Casino & Hotel (3,969 slot machines, 202 table games)

$50,279,363 in September 2018, an increase of $3,319,231 (7.1%) from September 2017.

Horseshoe Casino Baltimore (2,199 slot machines, 167 table games)

$20,659,515 in September 2018, a decrease of $355,104 (1.6%) from September 2017.

Hollywood Casino Perryville (822 slot machines, 22 table games)

$6,266,162 in September 2018, an increase of $340,714 (5.8%) from September 2017.

Ocean Downs Casino (892 slot machines, 18 table games)

$7,500,834 in September 2018, an increase of $914,241 (13.9%) from September 2017.

Rocky Gap Casino Resort (657 slot machines, 17 table games)

$4,647,483 in September 2018, a decrease of $59,204 (1.3%) from September 2017.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming is responsible for oversight of the state’s casinos. In this role, the agency provides direction and guidance to its casino partners on financial, security, regulatory and licensing procedures for the facilities. To keep Marylanders informed and to maintain transparency of casino operations, monthly financial reports are posted on gaming.mdlottery.com. Maryland Lottery and Gaming reminds players to play responsibly and within their budget; resources are available at mdgamblinghelp.org or by calling 1-800-GAMBLER.