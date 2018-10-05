Hughesville Man Scores Two Big Lottery Wins in Under Two Weeks

Hughesville man wins $25,000 at Charlotte Hall restaurant
William Frasher of Hughesville is one of the luckiest Keno players in the state right now! He claimed a $25,000 prize just 10 days after cashing in an $80,060 winning ticket.
The young professional was attending a working lunch with his boss at a family friend’s restaurant when they decided to play a couple of rounds of Keno.
William is fond of St. Mary’s Landing, the site of his Oct. 3 $25,000 win, because he worked at the Charlotte Hall restaurant as a waiter and bartender before switching to real estate. Our winner still occasionally picks up the odd shift here and there on weekends.
The real estate investor just received the check from his $80,060 win on Oct. 1 and then won $25,000 on a Keno game on Oct. 3. What a lucky guy! In placing his quick-pick Keno bet, William added the Super Bonus multiplier feature to a 20-draw ticket and bet on the numbers 17, 27, 29, 34, 62, 65, 74, 75, and 78. The Super Bonus of 3 tripled his prize.
The 24-year-old actually won on his last ticket of the day. He plans to pay off a chunk of the loan on a new car he bought last year and eliminate debt with his two big prizes
Another winner in this story is the Lottery retailer. For selling a winning Keno ticket of $10,000 or more, St. Mary’s Landing at 29935 Three Notch Road in St. Mary’s County earns a $250 bonus from the Lottery. The bonus is equal to 1 percent of the prize. Congrats to these winners!