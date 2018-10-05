Hughesville Man Scores Two Big Lottery Wins in Under Two Weeks

Hughesville man wins $25,000 at Charlotte Hall restaurant

William Frasher of Hughesville is one of the luckiest Keno players in the state right now! He claimed a $25,000 prize just 10 days after cashing in an $80,060 winning ticket.

The young professional was attending a working lunch with his boss at a family friend’s restaurant when they decided to play a couple of rounds of Keno.

William is fond of St. Mary’s Landing, the site of his Oct. 3 $25,000 win, because he worked at the Charlotte Hall restaurant as a waiter and bartender before switching to real estate. Our winner still occasionally picks up the odd shift here and there on weekends.

The Charles County man has gained a bit of popularity since his last big win on Sept. 20. Notifications kept coming across his smartphone! “I got like 67 Facebook notifications when I was doing a walk-through on a property and had no idea what was going on!”

The real estate investor just received the check from his $80,060 win on Oct. 1 and then won $25,000 on a Keno game on Oct. 3. What a lucky guy! In placing his quick-pick Keno bet, William added the Super Bonus multiplier feature to a 20-draw ticket and bet on the numbers 17, 27, 29, 34, 62, 65, 74, 75, and 78. The Super Bonus of 3 tripled his prize.

The 24-year-old actually won on his last ticket of the day. He plans to pay off a chunk of the loan on a new car he bought last year and eliminate debt with his two big prizes

Another winner in this story is the Lottery retailer. For selling a winning Keno ticket of $10,000 or more, St. Mary’s Landing at 29935 Three Notch Road in St. Mary’s County earns a $250 bonus from the Lottery. The bonus is equal to 1 percent of the prize. Congrats to these winners!

