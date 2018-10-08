Police Request Public’s Help Identifying Theft Suspect at Dollar General in Ridge

October 8, 2018

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured.

On Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018 at 7:37 p.m., while inside of the Dollar General in Ridge, the suspect picked up and placed in his pocket a handheld merchandise scanner that an employee had left on a box in the aisle.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Deputy Andrew Budd at 301-475-4200, ext. *8013 or email Andrew.Budd@stmarysmd.com. CASE# 44314-18

 

This entry was posted on October 8, 2018 at 7:01 am and is filed under All News, County, Crime Solvers, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

One Response to Police Request Public’s Help Identifying Theft Suspect at Dollar General in Ridge

  1. Snoopy on October 8, 2018 at 7:08 am

    WTF is he gonna do with that? Hack into DG national database and change the prices?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.