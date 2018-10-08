Police Request Public’s Help Identifying Theft Suspect at Dollar General in Ridge

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured.

On Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018 at 7:37 p.m., while inside of the Dollar General in Ridge, the suspect picked up and placed in his pocket a handheld merchandise scanner that an employee had left on a box in the aisle.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Deputy Andrew Budd at 301-475-4200, ext. *8013 or email Andrew.Budd@stmarysmd.com. CASE# 44314-18