Seven Mattress Firm Stores in Southern Maryland to Remain Open

Mattress Firm plans to close up to 700 stores as part of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy, including more than 200 within days.

However, at this time, seven stores in Southern Maryland ( 3 in Charles and 2 each in Calvert and St. Mary’s Counties) will remain open.

The mattress retailer said in a court filing that it will not conduct typical liquidation sales, where customers might otherwise score a going-out-of-business deal.

Instead, it will transfer mattresses to other stores, warehouses or distribution centers.

The chain has 3,230 company-owned stores and another 125 franchised locations, and employs nearly 10,000 people.

The company expects to stay in business despite significant challenges, including sales declines and competition from bed-in-a-box online sellers such as Casper and Leesa.

The following Mattress Firm locations are expected to close in Maryland by the end of the month:

1625 Fleet Street, Baltimore 21231

1016 Beards Hill Road Suite K, Aberdeen 21001

22750 Newcut Road Suite D1, Clarksburg 20871

1701 Rockville Pike Suite A14, Rockville 20852

7911 Belair Road, Baltimore 21236

6600 Baltimore National Pike, Suite P, Catonsville 21228

1445 Rock Spring Road, Bel Air 21014

912C Taylor Avenue, Towson 21286

1170 West Patrick St, Frederick 21703

6666 Security Blvd-STE 17- 20, Woodlawn 21207

3531 Washington Blvd, Halethorpe 21227