Richard Blane Barlow, 86

Richard Blane Barlow, age 86, of Charlotte Hall, MD died on September 30, 2018 at his residence.

Richard was a United States Air Force Veteran and a bus mechanic for the DC Metro system for 14½ years. He was also a sales representative for People’s Life Insurance Company for 17 years. Richard enjoyed cooking, growing bonsai trees, and attending church with Betty Gunkel.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence Monroe Barlow and Donnie Evelyn Barlow (Underwood); his son, Richard B. Barlow Jr.; his daughter, Donna M. Morrill and two brothers, Kenneth Barlow and Tracy Barlow.

Richard is survived by his daughter, Vickie Lynn Marshall (Charles); his 10 grandchildren, Lee, Robert, William, John, Daniel, Lindsey, Dereck, Katlyn, Melissa, and Brandi; and his seven great-grandchildren, Sabrina, Zackery, Dexter, Kambrah, Cameron, Lydia, and Casey.

A visitation will be held at Raymond Funeral Chapel on Tuesday, October 9, 2018 from 10:30 AM until time of Funeral Service at 2:00 PM. Interment to follow at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD

20623.

Memorials in Richard’s name are requested to Hospice of Charles County, 2505 Davis Road, Waldorf, MD 20603.