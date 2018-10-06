Elaine Marie Carey, 55, of Owings, MD passed away October 1, 2018. Elaine was born December 31, 1962 in Washington, D.C. to Jean Docie (Barrick) and Lawrence Henry Carey. She was raised in District Heights and graduated from Suitland High School in 1982. She began a career in the Federal Government working for the Architect of the Capitol, and for many years as a staff assistant with the U.S. Senate Sargent at Arms, retiring December 31, 2016 after 33 years of service. Elaine had lived in North Beach for six years until moving to Owings in 2000. In her leisure time Elaine enjoyed painting rocks, crocheting, and vacations at the beach. She loved animals and wildlife, and enjoyed feeding the deer, birds and hummingbirds near her home.

Elaine was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by four sisters, Patricia A. Lukas of Burtonsville, Cynthia A. Stivers and her husband Daniel of Huntingtown, Donna L. Ringgold and her husband Wess of La Plata, and Lauren J. Wilson of Owings. She is also survived by nieces Leanne Stivers, Amanda Lukas, nephews Paul Thomas, Jr., Robert Strawderman and his wife Leslie, and Jason Kellam and his wife Amanda; and great-nieces Maci and Phoebe Thomas, and great-nephews Hunter and Axle Kellam.