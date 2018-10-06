Adele Cooke Peed, 81., On September 29, 2018, our beloved mother and wife passed away at her home in Brandywine Maryland. She was the greatest mother, wife and person anyone could ask you to share their life with. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Morty, her children, Jimmy Johnny, Bruce and Brian. Their spouses, Thea, June, Julie and Missy and four grandchildren, Garrett, Taylor, Dillon and Logan. Her brothers and sisters, Bill, Donnie and Patsy. She will be missed so much but never forgotten we love you!

This entry was posted on October 6, 2018 at 9:12 am and is filed under All News, Obituaries, z Obituary Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.