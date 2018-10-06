Doris Jean Lynch, 87 of Virginia Beach, VA was called home to Heaven with her loving family by her side on September 30, 2018 in Saint Leonard, MD. She follows into Heaven her husband of 62 years, James and her son Michael.

Doris worked for New York Telephone as a young woman. When she became a mother, she devoted her attention to her family while her husband served in the Korean War.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory: her 2 daughters, Jean Baviera of Virginia Beach, VA and Mary Anne Simard and son-in-law Robert of Saint Leonard, MD. Along with 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. As well as many nieces and nephews.

Also preceding her into Heaven are her 2 sisters Kathrine Clarke and Edna Dolan and her brother John Barry.

There will be a Funeral Mass at Jesus the Divine Word Catholic Church at 885 Cox Road Huntingtown, MD 20639 on Tuesday October 9, 2018 at 11 o’clock AM. A private burial will follow at a later date in Virginia Beach, VA.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in the memory of Doris to any charity of your choice.