Commissioner Tom Jarboe to Receive LSM Heritage Award

Leadership Southern Maryland (LSM) has announced its Heritage Award for Leadership will be presented to Commissioner Tom Jarboe on October 28 at LSM’s 10th Anniversary & Class of 2019 Welcome Celebration to be held at Middleton Hall in Waldorf.

Leadership Southern Maryland created the Annual Heritage Award Reception in 2012 in celebration of the milestone of welcoming a fifth class, the Class of 2013, to the program. To further commemorate LSM activities, a distinctive honor was created to recognize and pay tribute to achievements within the region in the areas of leadership, service, and mentoring. The LSM Heritage Award is the organization’s highest honor. Award criteria were established for each of the three divisions of the award, which will be presented in a three-year rotation process. This year, the Heritage Award Reception will be integrated into the 10th Anniversary Celebration.

This year’s award is given to Jarboe in recognition of his track record of collaborative and inclusive leadership that makes a difference in his field and community. Jarboe is a first-term member of the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County and represents District One (Ridge, Piney Point, and St. George’s Island). A lifetime St. Mary’s County resident, Jarboe earned a BA in behavioral science and an MS in international commerce from the University of Maryland. He is a graduate of Leadership Maryland and a founding member of Leadership Southern Maryland.

Jarboe is a veteran of the United States Coast Guard. Upon leaving the service, he worked for Sierra Management Technologies as a flight operations coordinator for the V-22 Integrated Test Team before going to Eagan McAllister Associates to work as a deputy program manager. He then left to start his own defense contracting company, Technology Security Associates, Inc. where he led as chief operating officer until September 2014.

Jarboe currently serves as president of Kieyos, LLC, an international trade company. With its corporate headquarters located in Lexington Park, Maryland, and offices in Baltimore, Maryland; Rochester, New York; and Huntsville, Alabama, Kieyos is well-known in the international trade industry for its expertise in international traffic in arms (U.S. State Department) and export administration and regulations (Commerce Department) licensing, customs brokering, freight forwarding, and international business trade development. Jarboe is a certified professional in ITAR export compliance (ECoP-ITAR).

An active leader in the community, Jarboe has served as president of the board of directors for Leadership Southern Maryland, chairman of the board of the St. Mary’s County Chamber of Commerce, co-chair of the St. Mary’s County Local Emergency Planning Commission,and counselor for the Wounded Warrior Initiative at Fort Meade. He has served as a board member of the Southern Maryland Navy Alliance and co-chair of the SMNA BRAC Committee. He was also a member of the BWTech Cyber Advisory Board for the State of Maryland, BRAC Business Initiative in Howard County, Baltimore Council for Foreign Affairs, the Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association, the Patuxent Partnership, the World Trade Center Institute, and the Washington International Trade Association.

Jarboe was named the St. Mary’s County Chamber of Commerce Business Person of the Year in 2013. He currently lives in St. Mary’s City with his wife, Shannon, and has three sons: Nick, Christian, and Luke.

He follows last year’s awardee, John McAllister, who was recognized for his mentoring contributions to the region.