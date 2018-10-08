Water Main Relocation Work in Prince Frederick Continues Tuesday, October 9

Prince Frederick water customers may again experience limited effects as crews continue to relocate a water main in the area. Work was successful in phase one of the project; crews are simply finalizing two additional tie-ins to complete the project. Construction will again be done during overnight hours beginning at 10 p.m. Tuesday, October 9 and is expected to last until 5 a.m. Wednesday, October 10.

The affected area is limited to the west side of MD Route 2-4 from Stoakley Road to Dares Beach Road, including the Chapline House apartments and townhomes, the Chapline Place Shopping Center and the Market Square Shopping Center. Customers in this area may experience lower water pressure while the work is underway.

The Calvert County Department of Public Works, Water and Sewerage Division, is overseeing the work as part of the Route 2-4 widening project being conducted by the Maryland State Highway Administration.

“We are thankful everything went smoothly with our first phase of the water main relocation. We expect that in phase two, local businesses and residents will again be unaffected,” said Department of Public Works Director Rai Sharma.

For additional information, please contact the Calvert County Department of Public Works Water and Sewerage Division at 410-535-1600, ext. 2329 or 2554.