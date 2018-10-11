Officers in Charles County Receive Aggressive Driving Prevention Awards

Charles County Sheriff’s Officers Receive Aggressive Driving Prevention Awards

On September 26, four members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Operations Unit were among approximately 140 officers honored at the Maryland Department of Transportation’s ADAPT (Aggressive Drivers Are Public Threats) Aggressive Driving Prevention Awards Luncheon.

Sgt. Jon Burroughs, Pfc. Patrick McPherson, Cpl. Kris Syvertsen, and Cpl. Ray Brooks received awards for their efforts in reducing aggressive driving on our roadways in 2018. Aggressive driving includes actions such as speeding, tailgating, running stop signs or red lights, and weaving in and out of traffic. According to the Maryland Department of Transportation, there have been 4,256 crashes in the past five years in Maryland that involved an aggressive driver, resulting in more than 200 deaths and nearly 2,600 injuries.

“Aggressive driving is dangerous for all motorists and pedestrians, and our Traffic Operations Unit works very hard to enforce the laws that are in place to keep everyone safe,” said Sheriff Troy Berry. “We very proud of these officers’ dedication to maintaining the safety of our roadways.”

Maryland law (TR21-901.2) states that at least three separate aggressive driving behaviors must be observed to charge a driver with aggressive driving. While drivers can be fined for any individual driving infraction, the penalty for a cumulative series of aggressive driving violations is $370 and five points on your license. For more information about the campaign, please visit: http://towardzerodeathsmd.com/aggressive-driving/ .

Charles County Crime Solvers offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County. All individuals who provide tips through Crime Solvers will remain anonymous. Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app, which can be found in the Android Store and Apple store by searching P3tips. For more information about the P3 program, click on this link: www.p3intel.com.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is a full-service law enforcement agency comprised of more than 600 police, corrections and civilian personnel responsible for protecting more than 150,000 residents. The CCSO was accredited by the Commission on the Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) in 2001 has been designated as a CALEA Gold Standard of Excellence agency since 2011. Established in 1658, the CCSO is one of the oldest law enforcement agencies in the United States. For more information, visit www.ccso.us.